Weekender: 28 things to do in Charlotte this weekend, including pop-up markets and comedy shows

Stop by the Edit Pop-up Sale in Camp North End to shop for discounted designer items. The sale runs from Wednesday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 3. Photo: Axios archives.

There are plenty of fun things to do in the city this weekend, from pop-up markets to comedy shows, to add to your calendar.

FRIDAY, March 1

💃 TNT Tease N Tassels at Starlight 22nd: Spend the evening watching a burlesque show. $20. 9pm. Details

🤣 Group Hugs n' Harmony at Charlotte Comedy Theater: Laugh at jokes from an improv comedy team. $15. 7:30pm. Details

🧀 Cheese & Cider Pairing at Red Clay Ciderworks: Taste four different cheese and cider pairings. $25. 7-8:30pm. Details

🍷 Celebrating Women-Owned Wine Brands at USVI Wine Company: Taste wine crafted by five female vintners. $25. 7-8:30pm. Details

🍿Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series at Ford Building: Watch an indoor screening of "She's All That." Free. 7:30pm. Details

🎊 21st Annual Wish Ball Gala at The Revelry: Support Make A Wish with an evening of auctions, a seated dinner, dancing and raffles. Prices vary. 6pm. Details

🤑 The Edit Pop-up Sale at 201 Camp Road: Shop thousands of discounted designer clothes, accessories and shoes. Prices vary. 10am-8pm. Details

Go deeper: 5 things to know about the designer consignment sale at Camp North End

🛍 Maker's Market at Urban District Market: Shop from several local small businesses before you grab a meal from the food hall. Free. 4-8pm. Details

🎤 Eric Bellinger: The Rebirth Tour at The Underground: Vibe to music from the popular singer and songwriter. $79.90. 8pm. Details

🎨 First Friday Gallery Crawl at Multiple locations: Take in the local art scene by visiting multiple art galleries in South End. Free. 5-9pm. Details

SATURDAY, March 2

🎬 VHS: Vintage Horror Series at Ford Building: Grab your friends to watch an indoor screening of "Arachnophobia". Free. 7:30pm. Details

🍷 Wine Down for Autism at Mere's: Buy a ticket that includes a glass of wine and charcuterie. Proceeds support Autism Charlotte. $50. 4-7pm. Details

✈️ The Wanderlust Social at Rosie's Coffee & Wine Garden: Mix and mingle with travel enthusiasts to gain inspiration for vacation getaways. $30. 2-4pm. Details

👟 Ultimate Sneaker Trade Show at Park Expo Center: Pull up to a sneaker trade show to buy sell or trade some new kicks. $25. 1-6pm. Details

🍽 An Evening with Master Chefs at The Revelry: Enjoy a multi-course dinner for the 27th year to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Prices vary. 6-10pm. Details

🚴‍♀️ GRAVELANCHE at U.S. National Whitewater Center: Ride your bike across 35, 60, or 100 miles of gravel and road. $45-$65. 8am-5pm. Details

🎶 The 6th Annual Queen City Blues Festival at Bojangles Coliseum: Vibe to blues music during the Blue is Alright tour featuring six artists. $64+. 7pm. Details

🍳 The notorious BRUNCH at Resident Culture: Enjoy a Biggie-themed brunch with music from a live DJ and cocktail specials. Prices vary. 2-5pm. Details

🎉 Charlotte Independence - Indy Fanfest at American Legion Memorial Stadium: Take the family to a preseason party with bounce houses, yard games, face painting and a post-game autograph session. Free. 1-4:30pm. Details

🧹Creek & Street Clean-Up at Birdsong Brewing: Clean up part of a portion of Little Sugar Creek and the adjoining streets to be rewarded with pizza and drinks. Free. 10am. Details

SUNDAY, March 3

👰‍♀️ Bridal Expo and Wedding Tasting at Camelot Meadows: Create your perfect wedding by exploring vendors that'll help you plan your big day. Free. 1-4pm. Details

🍳 Miley Cyrus Drag Brunch at Ink N Ivy: Enjoy drag performances while you eat brunch and sip on mimosas. $20. 11am-2pm. Details

🚺 Women's Empowerment Brunch at Novelty House Rooftop: Network with women through speakers and vendors. Tickets include brunch and two drinks. $20. 12:30-3pm. Details

😂 Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour at Bojangles Coliseum: Enjoy a night of laughter from stand-up comedian Katt Williams. $70-$86. 7pm. Details

🥎 Spring Softball Blind Draw Tourney at Park Road Park: Sign up to play a softball game for a winning prize. $22-$32. 12:30-7:30pm. Details

🍷 Wine About Poetry at The Auto Pour: Sip on wine while you watch people showcase their talents on stage. $10-$30. 5pm. Details

🎭 I Am Queen Charlotte at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Experience the stories of Black women in Charlotte through an event that highlights the diversity and history of the city. $24.50. 7-11pm. Details

🎵 Blues Sunday at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts: Relax to blues music from Pam Taylor & Friends. $15-$20. 6-10:30pm. Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing, which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event.