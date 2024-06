The Exchange Market is located near Monarch Market, Uptown's newest food hall. Photo: Courtesy of The Exchange Uptown

The team behind The Exchange at 36th is opening a second location adjacent to Monarch Market in Uptown on Monday, April 15. Why it matters: Uptown is bouncing back following a major pandemic-sparked drop in foot traffic. As employees return to their corporate offices, they need somewhere to eat.

What they're saying: "We're really excited to be a part of Uptown," says co-owner Andrea Franceschelli, who recently celebrated The Exchange at 36th's third anniversary at the original NoDa location.

The vibe: The Exchange Market is located at One Independence Center at 101 N. Tryon St., next to Monarch Market, Charlotte's newest food hall.

The 880-square-foot space has some seats but will mostly serve as a grab-and-go spot.

Expect sandwiches, snacks, and drinks like sodas, wine and beer.

The market also offers other goods for last-minute gifts like greeting cards and candles from Vintage Sun Company Candles.

Zoom out: The Exchange Market is developer Crescent Communities' latest addition to One Independence Center as part of a complete overhaul of the building — a more than $30 million investment, per a press release.

The 20-story building has leased 23,000 square feet of restaurant and food and beverage space.

What's next: The Exchange Market is open daily from 11am to 8pm.