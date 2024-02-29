Conceptual rendering of the Carolina Panthers new Uptown practice facilities off Cedar Street. Rendering: Courtesy of the City of Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers want to redevelop their practice facilities in Uptown. The big picture: The plans are part of Tepper Sports and Entertainment's vision to move the Panthers training camp from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., to Charlotte.

Why it matters: For decades, Panthers fans have descended on Spartanburg during the late summer months to watch their team prepare for the upcoming season. Training camp routinely draws thousands of fans.

Starting this summer, training camp will take place in Charlotte.

Driving the news: City council heard from TSE representatives Monday night about the practice facilities project.

Context: The team submitted rezoning plans to the city earlier this year for their existing practice fields at 325 S. Cedar St., next to Bank of America Stadium. Plans for the roughly 12-acre site call for:

Practice facilities and an indoor field house, which would include a full-length field. There would be indoor seating, plus up to 5,000 seats for outdoor seating. Everything would be tied to training camp and other special events, but it wouldn't be a year-round site.

Temporary restaurant and bar use, plus room for food trucks and merch vendors.

Between the lines: The team has already made compromises, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham tells Axios, including lowering the height of the building from about 95 feet to roughly 70 feet.

During two of TSE's, some residents expressed concerns about having their skyline views altered.

Catch up quick: The Panthers tore down the Atrium Health Dome earlier this year. Field enhancements, which do not require rezoning, are underway and will be completed in time for training camp. There will be up to three fields. At least two practice fields have been grass in the past.

The team's previous indoor practice facility with a turf field was always intended to be temporary.

Training camp was previously expected to take place in Rock Hill at the team's new headquarters, but the project was abandoned, resulting in months of legal action.

The existing practice fields have been used to host smaller events, like high school football clinics and competitions.

What we're watching: While the rezoning request gives a general idea of what's to come, the question remains:

Will the field house be ready for the start of training camp this summer?

By the numbers: The exact cost of the project is unknown, but it will be privately funded, Graham tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Once the rezoning process has concluded, we'll share more details," a TSE spokesperson told Axios in a statement.

The big picture: This is one of many changes for the Panthers. Charlotte leaders expect TSE to ask for a public investment in Bank of America Stadium this year, as Axios' Alexandria Sands reported.

What's next: A vote from city council on the project is expected in the coming weeks.

Rendering: Courtesy of the City of Charlotte

Rendering: Courtesy of the City of Charlotte

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Feb. 29, 2024 and was updated on May 21, 2024 to include renderings.