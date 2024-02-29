The big picture: The plans are part of Tepper Sports and Entertainment's vision to move the Panthers training camp from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., to Charlotte.
Why it matters:For decades, Panthers fans have descended on Spartanburg during the late summer months to watch their team prepare for the upcoming season. Training camp routinely draws thousands of fans.
Driving the news: City council heard from TSE representatives Monday night about the practice facilities project.
Context: The team submitted rezoning plans to the city earlier this year for their existing practice fields at 325 S. Cedar St., next to Bank of America Stadium. Plans for the roughly 12-acre site call for:
Practice facilities and an indoor field house, which would include a full-length field. There would be indoor seating, plus up to 5,000 seats for outdoor seating. Everything would be tied to training camp and other special events, but it wouldn't be a year-round site.
Temporary restaurant and bar use, plus room for food trucks and merch vendors.
Between the lines: The team has already made compromises, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham tells Axios, including lowering the height of the building from about 95 feet to roughly 70 feet.
During two of TSE's, some residents expressed concerns about having their skyline views altered.
Catch up quick: The Panthers tore down the Atrium Health Dome earlier this year. Field enhancements, which do not require rezoning, are underway and will be completed in time for training camp. There will be up to three fields. At least two practice fields have been grass in the past.
The team's previous indoor practice facility with a turf field was always intended to be temporary.