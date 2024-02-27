Carolina Panthers raise ticket prices

Tickets for Panthers games will go up a little more than 4% overall for the upcoming season at Bank of America Stadium, a team spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: It's not uncommon for teams to raise their season ticket prices. But it's already been a tough few years for Panthers fans, whose team went 2-15 last season and hasn't been to the playoffs since 2017.

Between the lines: Prices will increase an average of 7% for lower bowl personal seat license owners.

The average increase of seats in the upper deck is less than 1%, meaning 90% of upper deck seat prices will stay the same.

Premium seats, like club seats and suites, are multi-year commitments and include built-in price hikes.

The fine print: The team sent out season ticket renewals electronically Tuesday morning. Fans have until Wednesday, May 1, to renew.

The team is trying to incentivize early renewals by offering an all-inclusive trip to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit for a PSL owner, who would get a plus one.

You must renew before April 1 to be eligible.

Flashback: This is the second consecutive season the team has raised ticket prices. Prices remained the same for non-premium seats in 2022. Tickets went up by 5.8% last year, CBJ reported.

The latest: Charlotte leaders anticipate team owner David Tepper to ask for a public investment in Bank of America Stadium this year, as Axios' Alexandria Sands reported.

Context: The Panthers ranked 19th in the NFL for non-premium ticket pricing last year and expect to remain in that realm this season, per a team spokesperson.

What we're watching: The Panthers have hired a young, offensive-minded head coach in Dave Canales and promoted former linebacker Dan Morgan to general manager during the offseason.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the impact on upper bowl seats.