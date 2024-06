Share on email (opens in new window)

Photos by Olivier Douliery/AFP (left) and Paras Griffin (right) via Getty Images

Atlanta's mayor is firing back at one of North Carolina's most powerful lawmakers who recently said Charlotte should not want to be like Atlanta when it comes to its transit investments.

A spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens shared the following statement with Axios Atlanta's Wilborn Nobles:

"Atlanta was just chosen to host eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches—including one of the Semifinals—we were named the best place to live in the country by Money magazine, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues to receive awards year after year for world-class service, we have the highest positive fund balance in our city's history and the list goes on. Who is Tim Moore again?"

Why it matters: Charlotte area politicians and boosters constantly point to Atlanta as a model of what not to do when planning a fast-growing city.

Our big sister has had enough.

Context: Moore, North Carolina's House Speaker, made a comparison to Atlanta Monday while speaking with reporters at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

"We do not want to be Atlanta with the traffic mess," Moore said.

He was attempting to underscore why the City of Charlotte should prioritize road construction over mass transit projects.

Moore, a Republican from Cleveland County, used Atlanta as an example of a city that put considerable money into its rail system but still has persistent traffic problems.

💭 My thought bubble: Moore's comments around transit expansion have proven to be divisive. (Exhibit A: Our Instagram comments.)