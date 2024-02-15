7 things to know about Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith

Share on email (opens in new window)

"The No. 1 thing that I aim to build for any institution I work at is the culture," Dean Smith (center) tells Axios. Photo: Courtesy of Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC hired Dean Smith as the club's third head coach in December. I recently spoke with the 52-year-old Englishman, who will coach in the U.S. for the first time after decades of playing and coaching in England.

Flashback: Smith led his hometown club, Aston Villa, to Premier League promotion in 2019.

It was a sort of "holy grail" moment for him after growing up attending matches at Villa Park with his older brother and his dad, who was a club stadium steward.

Why it matters: Smith's goal now is to create more "holy grail" moments with Charlotte FC.

Context: Last season, Charlotte FC became the city's first major league team to reach the playoffs since 2017, but they were immediately knocked out.

The young club is also looking for its first winning season, first goal in an opener and their first victory in the season opener.

Charlotte also struggled with conceding late goals during the regular season, which cost them a better position heading into the playoffs.

What he's saying: "We will become a much harder team to beat," Smith says.

Now let's take a look at Smith away from the pitch.

Here are seven things to know about Charlotte FC's new head coach before the club kicks off its third season on Saturday, Feb. 24, vs. New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15.

His dog's name is Charlie.

Smith's 14-year-old Cocker Spaniel is destined for lots of walks on Charlotte's greenways.

"Every coach needs a dog," Smith told me on an early-morning phone call from California where Charlotte FC is training for part of the preseason.

"My dog doesn't realize how many match teams [lineups] he's actually chosen for me," Smith says.

Mornings start with coffee and a walk.

Smith may be English, but you'll find him drinking a few cups of coffee in the morning before switching to tea in the afternoon. He takes his coffee black.

He's an avid golfer.

Smith likes to hit the golf course a couple of times a week when he can. Thankfully, we have a guide for that.

Current binge: "Yellowstone."

Charlotte FC players got him into the hit show. He's currently on season four.

Favorite band: U2

His music taste is a mixture of everything, he says. You'll also find him listening to Coldplay, Elvis, Bob Marley and Bob Dylan.

He's familiar with the Carolinas.

Smith's family owns a home in Myrtle Beach, and his son Jamie Smith plays in USL League One (third division soccer) for Greenville Triumph in South Carolina. Jamie played for Limestone and N.C. State in college.

Of course, he knows about the other Dean Smith.

Dean Smith, the longtime North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball head coach, is iconic to many North Carolinians and college basketball fans.

"Anybody who types 'Dean Smith' into Google will see the image of the late and great Dean Smith rather than my ugly mug," he says.

After being on the job for a couple of weeks, the new Charlotte FC coach was driving home after a visit with his son in Raleigh on Dean Smith Highway.

"As I was driving back I was talking to my wife on the phone and I said, 'I must have had a good two weeks. They've named a highway after me already,'" Smith tells Axios.