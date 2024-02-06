Share on email (opens in new window)

Charlotte city leaders are considering granting developers tax rebates in return for converting empty offices to reinvigorate a sleepy Uptown.

Such financial assistance could help offset the costly and cumbersome process of turning a building designed for cubicles into housing or other purposes.

Why it matters: This city's ghost tower conundrum has created an opportunity to transform underused offices into much-needed housing, public open spaces and retail, which Uptown lacks.

City leaders hope to transition center city from a business hub to a "central activity district" — a term officials are using as they focus on a flourishing tourism industry to compensate for a lack of daily workers in Uptown's recovery.

Driving the news: City council members on Monday were receptive to the idea of offering tax incentives to property owners for conversions. That may include the old Duke Energy headquarters, or the "Brooklyn & Church" project.

City staff has not yet determined what the terms could be — including the duration of the tax reimbursements, or at what percentage developers may receive them.

"Before I totally baked the cake, I wanted to hear from you guys," the city's economic development director Tracy Dodson told council, "because this is a different type of reasoning or rationale for investment."

Mecklenburg County has engaged in similar conversations about using tax increment financing to drive development.

Context: Duke Energy moved out of the Brooklyn & Church building for a new tower. Asana Partners and MRP Realty bought the '70s-era property at a "discounted" price, Dodson said, of $35 million.

They plan to convert the 14 stories into 440 housing units and about 60,000 square feet of retail. About 215,000 square feet will be demolished.

The design makes the property more friendly to pedestrians and creates new open space and public parking.

By the numbers: Uptown's vacancy rate is 20%, according to Cushman and Wakefield's latest report.

Five Uptown buildings are more than half empty, Dodson said. Of 940 office floors, 187 are available. Leasing is slowing down.

The market isn't expected to recover until 2040, Dodson told council.

"If we do nothing, do we have a ... pocket within our Uptown that doesn't have the vibrancy?" she said.

Zoom out: Office vacancies are citywide. The airport submarket's vacancy rate is 17%, and the University area's is nearly 33%. The South End and Midtown submarket is at 14%.

The intrigue: Cities across the U.S. are trying to address pandemic-driven office vacancies.

The last comparable moment in history was when the government stepped in to help lower Manhattan recover after 9/11, as Charlotte Center City Partners' James LaBar noted.

Chicago is the leader right now in how a city can use tax incentives to revitalize its financial district, he added.

Reality check: Other factors are deterring people from visiting Uptown and traveling there to work. They range from safety issues to undependable transit and pricey parking.