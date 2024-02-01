Weekender: 26 things to do in Charlotte this weekend, including a wine festival and brunch
Friday, February 2
First Friday Gallery Crawl at Multiple locations: Visit various art galleries and art installations along the Rail Trail. Free. 5-9pm. Details
Rail Trail Lights: Flip the Switch at Atherton Plaza: Expect live music from local musicians and art installations along the rail trail. Free. 7pm. Details
Trivia Night at Suffolk Punch Brewing South End: Challenge your knowledge of trivia for a chance to win a prize. Free. 7pm. Details
Thrift Pony Pink Bus Tour at MOUNT DISTRICT: Sell your clean or gently used clothes, shoes, and handbags for Thrift Pony to use in their mobile consignment sale. Free. 4-7pm. Details
- Go deeper: Popular Charlotte thrift store is going on tour with consignment events in six U.S. cities
BE KIND, REWIND at Ford Building: Watch an indoor movie screening of The Matrix. Free. 7:30pm. Details
Charlotte Checkers vs. Providence Bruins at Bojangles Coliseum: Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on Providence Bruins. $25-$100. 7pm. Details
Whiskey Club at The Ballantyne: Spend the evening enjoying a four-course meal paired with Japanese whiskey. $85. 6:30pm. Details
Saturday, February 3
Winey Grapes: Indoor Wine Festival at Slate: Taste over 100 national wines and shop from a lineup of vendors. $50-$65. 1-4pm. Details
Southern Oyster, Wine & Beer Festival at Ballantyne's Backyard: Eat and drink your way through a festival with oysters, clams, mussels, wine and beer. $49-$149. 12-6pm. Details
Saturday Night Markets at Room Service: Shop from local small businesses and explore Camp North End. Free. 4-9pm. Details
The Broken Crayon: Kids Club Art Enrichment at BOILERYARD: Take the kids to enjoy an art workshop class. Free. 11am-2pm. Details
Overtime: The Official UNCC vs. ECU Basketball Game Afterparty at Harolds Chicken & Ice Bar: Party with current students and alumni from UNC Charlotte and ECU with a DJ and drinks. $0-$15. 10pm. Details
Swiftie Brunch at Sycamore Brewing: Enjoy a Taylor Swift-themed brunch with all of her songs played by a live DJ. Expect a buffet and mimosa bar. $25-$35. $25-$35. Details
Red, Wine, and Galentines Brunch at The Coterie Concept: Celebrate the day of love with the girls over brunch and drinks. $35. 1pm. Details
Candle Making Joy at The Market at 7th Street: Learn how to create a candle with a beach-inspired scent that you can take home. $36. 4pm. Details
I Wanna Thank You Tour at Spectrum Center: Vibe to Frankie Beverly's hit songs including "Before I Let Go" through the night. $63+. 8pm. Details
Plain White T's at The Underground: Sing your heart out to some of the Plain White T's hit songs like "Hey there Delilah" and "Rhythm of Love." $36+. 8pm. Details
Paw-prés Ski Party Round 2 at Skiptown CLT: Take your pup to a pop-up ski party with a snow machine, hot drinks and live DJ. Prices vary. 11am-8pm. Details
Sip, Sew, Connect: Galentines Edition at 10823 John Price Road: Get crafty with your friends by creating a Valentine's Day apron while you sip on drinks. $41.54. 5pm. Details
Charlotte's Lost Slavery History at Harvey B Gantt Center: Learn about the city's history of slavery through a guided tour. Free. 11am. Details
Sunday, February 4
Brunch & Euchre at SupperClub SouthEnd: Play a game of Euchre with brunch and drinks. $10. 10:30am. Details
Wine About Poetry at The Auto Pour: Step onstage to showcase your talents during this open mic night over wine. $10-$30. 5-8pm. Details
Drag Brunch at Slate: Sip on bottomless mimosas while you enjoy a drag performance and brunch. $16. 11am. Details
Yoga at Southern Strain Plaza Midwood: Unwind from the weekend with a relaxing one-hour yoga flow. $12. 11am. Details
A Bridgerton-Inspired Tea Party Brunch at Marble Rose Event Venue: Enjoy a Bridgerton-themed tea party and a buffet-style brunch bar. $25. 11am. Details
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center: Cheer on the home team as they take on the Indiana Pacers. $17+. 6pm. Details
