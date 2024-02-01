Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Winey Grapes: Indoor Wine Festival will return this year at Slate on February 3, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Bottoms Up Events

Friday, February 2

First Friday Gallery Crawl at Multiple locations: Visit various art galleries and art installations along the Rail Trail. Free. 5-9pm. Details

Rail Trail Lights: Flip the Switch at Atherton Plaza: Expect live music from local musicians and art installations along the rail trail. Free. 7pm. Details

Trivia Night at Suffolk Punch Brewing South End: Challenge your knowledge of trivia for a chance to win a prize. Free. 7pm. Details

Thrift Pony Pink Bus Tour at MOUNT DISTRICT: Sell your clean or gently used clothes, shoes, and handbags for Thrift Pony to use in their mobile consignment sale. Free. 4-7pm. Details

BE KIND, REWIND at Ford Building: Watch an indoor movie screening of The Matrix. Free. 7:30pm. Details

Charlotte Checkers vs. Providence Bruins at Bojangles Coliseum: Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on Providence Bruins. $25-$100. 7pm. Details

Whiskey Club at The Ballantyne: Spend the evening enjoying a four-course meal paired with Japanese whiskey. $85. 6:30pm. Details

Saturday, February 3

Winey Grapes: Indoor Wine Festival at Slate: Taste over 100 national wines and shop from a lineup of vendors. $50-$65. 1-4pm. Details

Southern Oyster, Wine & Beer Festival at Ballantyne's Backyard: Eat and drink your way through a festival with oysters, clams, mussels, wine and beer. $49-$149. 12-6pm. Details

Saturday Night Markets at Room Service: Shop from local small businesses and explore Camp North End. Free. 4-9pm. Details

The Broken Crayon: Kids Club Art Enrichment at BOILERYARD: Take the kids to enjoy an art workshop class. Free. 11am-2pm. Details

Overtime: The Official UNCC vs. ECU Basketball Game Afterparty at Harolds Chicken & Ice Bar: Party with current students and alumni from UNC Charlotte and ECU with a DJ and drinks. $0-$15. 10pm. Details

Swiftie Brunch at Sycamore Brewing: Enjoy a Taylor Swift-themed brunch with all of her songs played by a live DJ. Expect a buffet and mimosa bar. $25-$35. $25-$35. Details

Red, Wine, and Galentines Brunch at The Coterie Concept: Celebrate the day of love with the girls over brunch and drinks. $35. 1pm. Details

Candle Making Joy at The Market at 7th Street: Learn how to create a candle with a beach-inspired scent that you can take home. $36. 4pm. Details

I Wanna Thank You Tour at Spectrum Center: Vibe to Frankie Beverly's hit songs including "Before I Let Go" through the night. $63+. 8pm. Details

Plain White T's at The Underground: Sing your heart out to some of the Plain White T's hit songs like "Hey there Delilah" and "Rhythm of Love." $36+. 8pm. Details

Paw-prés Ski Party Round 2 at Skiptown CLT: Take your pup to a pop-up ski party with a snow machine, hot drinks and live DJ. Prices vary. 11am-8pm. Details

Sip, Sew, Connect: Galentines Edition at 10823 John Price Road: Get crafty with your friends by creating a Valentine's Day apron while you sip on drinks. $41.54. 5pm. Details

Charlotte's Lost Slavery History at Harvey B Gantt Center: Learn about the city's history of slavery through a guided tour. Free. 11am. Details

Sunday, February 4

Brunch & Euchre at SupperClub SouthEnd: Play a game of Euchre with brunch and drinks. $10. 10:30am. Details

Wine About Poetry at The Auto Pour: Step onstage to showcase your talents during this open mic night over wine. $10-$30. 5-8pm. Details

Drag Brunch at Slate: Sip on bottomless mimosas while you enjoy a drag performance and brunch. $16. 11am. Details

Yoga at Southern Strain Plaza Midwood: Unwind from the weekend with a relaxing one-hour yoga flow. $12. 11am. Details

A Bridgerton-Inspired Tea Party Brunch at Marble Rose Event Venue: Enjoy a Bridgerton-themed tea party and a buffet-style brunch bar. $25. 11am. Details

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center: Cheer on the home team as they take on the Indiana Pacers. $17+. 6pm. Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing, which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event.