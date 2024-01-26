Share on email (opens in new window)

Thrift Pony will hit the road in a 1999 hot pink school bus. Photo credit: Helen Moffitt

What's happening: Thrift Pony is going on tour, and it's kicking off in Charlotte with a two-day consignment event.

Why it matters: Charlotteans know Thrift Pony as a hotspot for affordable-yet-trendy secondhand clothing.

Now, the Plaza Midwood thrift store is hitting the road to host weekend-long consignment sales in six U.S. cities with its Pink Bus Tour.

Flashback: Before there was Thrift Pony, there was Ponybox, a clothing rental service founded in 2020 by Hellen Moffitt.

In February 2023, Moffitt launched Thrift Pony alongside Ponybox at 1110 Morningside Dr.

In June 2023, Moffitt closed PonyBox to focus solely on Thrift Pony, which took over the entire storefront.

Details: The Pink Bus Tour will start in Charlotte at Norfolk Hall, the event space next to Suffolk Punch Brewing in South End.

It'll run Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11, from 10am-6pm both days.

It's free to attend, but you can purchase early entry for $10 (single day) or $15 (both days).

What to expect: Over 5,000 secondhand and vintage pieces from popular brands like Anthropologie, Reformation, Free People and Urban Outfitters, according to a statement sent to Axios.

The sale will have both women's and men's clothing ranging in sizes XS to 3XL. The average item will be around $16, with some being up to 90% off the retail price.

There'll be local vendors, a cash bar, music and photo opps.

Yes, and: You can consign your clothes for the tour. ThriftPony is hosting several cosigning pop-ups in Charlotte through Feb. 6 — check out the schedule here.

All consignors receive 50% of the sale price after the item sells. Photo credit: Hellen Moffitt

What they're saying: "There are endless amounts of clothing that need a second life," Moffitt said in a statement.

"These pop-up events allow us to grow with local demand and make buying and selling clothes more accessible and fun for all."

What's next: After Charlotte, the Thrift Pony bus will head to five more U.S. cities: Atlanta, Nashville, Brooklyn, D.C., and Austin.

Emma Way, Axios Local associate director of editorial product, serves as an advisor to Thrift Pony. This has no impact on our editorial decisions.