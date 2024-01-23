Share on email (opens in new window)

The projected indoor portion of the facility. Rendering by Martrell Mosley, courtesy of Cornell Jones

What's happening: Mad Miles Run Club founder Cornell Jones plans to open an indoor track facility in Charlotte in the next five to 10 years. It'll be open to the public.

Why it matters: Charlotte is a running city, as evidenced by our growing number of run clubs. Mad Miles, which Jones founded virtually in 2019, is arguably one of the most successful examples.

Yes, but: Easily accessible indoor track facilities are rather hard to find in our area.

UNC Charlotte has an indoor track in its Student Activity Center (SAC), but guests must be accompanied by a member at all times, per the SAC's policy.

There is also the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, Jones notes.

Flashback: Jones first announced his plans to build a local facility at our 2023 Power Players reception at Mint Museum Uptown last November.

What to expect: The facility will have both indoor and outdoor running tracks.

Jones tells Axios his goal is to always keep the outdoor portion free to use. It's not yet clear whether the whole facility will be free to use.

Jones also wants the facility to host track meets for high schools and colleges/universities.

The big picture: The project will be a marathon, not a sprint. Jones says he's still in the "very early stages of planning."

Details such as the location, size, pricing, and a projected opening for the track are still unclear.

What's next: Deciding on a location is the next big step. Jones says he's considering both public and private locations.