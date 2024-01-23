Frontier adds CLT direct flights starting at $19
Frontier Airlines is adding seven direct flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport this spring starting at $19 roundtrip, the low-cost airliner announced Tuesday morning.
Details: The flight routes, start dates and starting prices include...
- Charlotte to New York LaGuardia (LGA) — April 10/$19.
- Charlotte to Baltimore (BWI) — April 10/$19.
- Charlotte to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) — April 11/$19.
- Charlotte to Chicago (ORD) — April 11/$19.
- Charlotte to Houston Bush (IAH) — April 21/$19.
- Charlotte to Buffalo (BUF) — May 17/$19.
- Charlotte to San Juan (SJU) — June 1/$69.
Why it matters: Charlotte-Douglas is notorious for its expensive flights because American Airlines operates as a near-monopoly here.
- Adding multiple low-cost flights could help drive down prices across the board, as the Charlotte Ledger reported.
Yes, but: Discount airlines like Frontier charge extra for a range of flight options, including carry-on bags.
Of note: American Airlines accounts for 90% of Charlotte's daily flights, per an American Airlines spokesperson. Charlotte is the airline's second-largest hub behind Dallas.
- With these new destinations, Frontier will become CLT's No. 2 carrier, behind Southwest and Delta, according to the Ledger.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.