Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Local artist Laurie Smithwick painted the LoSo mural at 4209 South Blvd. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Burr & Berry, the popular drive-thru coffee shop, will open a third location in southeast Charlotte this spring.

Why it matters: The local coffee shop is having a moment.

In addition to its expansion, the shop has gone viral on TikTok a few times thanks to one of its baristas showcasing some of the shop's most popular drinks.

Details: Burr & Berry will be located at 9605 Monroe Road, in the same lot as Extra Space Storage.

Like its other locations, it'll be drive-thru and walk-up only, and it'll feature a mural by a local artist.

Photo: Courtesy of Jason Cowan

Zoom out: Burr & Berry's has locations in LoSo at 4209 South Blvd. and in Indian Land, S.C., at 1221 Transformation Lane.