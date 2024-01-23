1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Drive-thru coffee shop Burr & Berry opening third location near Matthews

small coffee shop with a drive through and a sign that reads Burr and Berry Coffee

Local artist Laurie Smithwick painted the LoSo mural at 4209 South Blvd. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Burr & Berry, the popular drive-thru coffee shop, will open a third location in southeast Charlotte this spring.

Why it matters: The local coffee shop is having a moment.

  • In addition to its expansion, the shop has gone viral on TikTok a few times thanks to one of its baristas showcasing some of the shop's most popular drinks.

Details: Burr & Berry will be located at 9605 Monroe Road, in the same lot as Extra Space Storage.

  • Like its other locations, it'll be drive-thru and walk-up only, and it'll feature a mural by a local artist.
Construction of a small coffee shop
Photo: Courtesy of Jason Cowan

Zoom out: Burr & Berry's has locations in LoSo at 4209 South Blvd. and in Indian Land, S.C., at 1221 Transformation Lane.

