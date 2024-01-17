Scoop: Cocktail lounge by the owners of Duckworth’s opening soon in SouthPark

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Loft at Duckworth’s, a mid-century modern cocktail bar on the second floor of Duckworth’s in SouthPark, will open Thursday, Jan. 18.

What to expect: The Loft will focus on classic cocktails — with 38 on the menu to start.

By summer, expect that number to grow to 70 (but there are no mocktails currently on the menu).

Most cocktails will fall in the $15-$19 price range.

There will also be wine, craft beer and a light food menu.

The layout: The Loft is split into two rooms across Duckworths’ upstairs: The Lounge (where the bar is) and The Living Room.

It feels like a cozy hideaway, but it’s not a speakeasy — you’ll easily find the space by heading up the stairs on Duckworth’s first floor.

Flashback: The grill and taproom portion of Duckworth’s SouthPark, the restaurant’s sixth location, opened in November 2022. The Loft had originally planned to open soon afterward.

Details: The Loft at Duckworth’s shares the same address as Duckworth’s Grill and Taproom at 4625 Piedmont Row Dr. Suite 115A.

It’s open Thursday-Saturday 4pm-midnight with the possibility of expanding hours at a later date.

The Loft’s lounge area (spot the bar in the background).

It’s primarily for walk-ins, but there’s an option on the website to book for larger groups and private parties.