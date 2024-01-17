Jan 17, 2024 - Business

Scoop: Cocktail lounge by the owners of Duckworth’s opening soon in SouthPark

headshot

The Loft at Duckworth’s, a mid-century modern cocktail bar on the second floor of Duckworth’s in SouthPark, will open Thursday, Jan. 18.

What to expect: The Loft will focus on classic cocktails — with 38 on the menu to start. 

  • By summer, expect that number to grow to 70 (but there are no mocktails currently on the menu).
  • Most cocktails will fall in the $15-$19 price range.
  • There will also be wine, craft beer and a light food menu.

The layout: The Loft is split into two rooms across Duckworths’ upstairs: The Lounge (where the bar is) and The Living Room. 

  • It feels like a cozy hideaway, but it’s not a speakeasy — you’ll easily find the space by heading up the stairs on Duckworth’s first floor. 

Flashback: The grill and taproom portion of Duckworth’s SouthPark, the restaurant’s sixth location, opened in November 2022. The Loft had originally planned to open soon afterward. 

Details: The Loft at Duckworth’s shares the same address as Duckworth’s Grill and Taproom at 4625 Piedmont Row Dr. Suite 115A.

  • It’s open Thursday-Saturday 4pm-midnight with the possibility of expanding hours at a later date.
The Loft’s lounge area (spot the bar in the background).
  • It’s primarily for walk-ins, but there’s an option on the website to book for larger groups and private parties.
The Living Room at The Loft. Photos: McKenzie Rankin/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more