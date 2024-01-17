Scoop: Cocktail lounge by the owners of Duckworth’s opening soon in SouthPark
The Loft at Duckworth’s, a mid-century modern cocktail bar on the second floor of Duckworth’s in SouthPark, will open Thursday, Jan. 18.
What to expect: The Loft will focus on classic cocktails — with 38 on the menu to start.
- By summer, expect that number to grow to 70 (but there are no mocktails currently on the menu).
- Most cocktails will fall in the $15-$19 price range.
- There will also be wine, craft beer and a light food menu.
The layout: The Loft is split into two rooms across Duckworths’ upstairs: The Lounge (where the bar is) and The Living Room.
- It feels like a cozy hideaway, but it’s not a speakeasy — you’ll easily find the space by heading up the stairs on Duckworth’s first floor.
Flashback: The grill and taproom portion of Duckworth’s SouthPark, the restaurant’s sixth location, opened in November 2022. The Loft had originally planned to open soon afterward.
Details: The Loft at Duckworth’s shares the same address as Duckworth’s Grill and Taproom at 4625 Piedmont Row Dr. Suite 115A.
- It’s open Thursday-Saturday 4pm-midnight with the possibility of expanding hours at a later date.
- It’s primarily for walk-ins, but there’s an option on the website to book for larger groups and private parties.
