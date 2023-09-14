Matcha and espresso pop-up Gotcha Matcha reopens in a new South End location
Matcha hype isn’t new, but Eric Hicklen, the owner of Gotcha Matcha & Espresso, hopes to make it the norm in Charlotte.
Why it matters: Many successful Charlotte businesses started as pop-ups. Oftentimes, mobile options are a stepping stone to brick-and-mortar locations, as Axios' Alexis Clinton points out.
What’s happening: Gotcha Matcha, the popular matcha pop-up previously inside The Coterie Concept, is now open inside Tabbris, a co-working spot in South End.
- Hicklen tells us that the new location isn't a permanent spot, but plans to stay indefinitely until he can find a permanent shop.
Zoom out: South End is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Charlotte, attracting shiny new towers and high-profile tenants. But it's also priced out small businesses like Central Coffee and Mr. K's.
What to expect: Expect nearly two dozen beverage options, like the "Gotcha Matcha" latte ($7.25), and "To The Yams" with ube, which is a purple sweet potato ($7.50).
- Hicklen recently added new menu items including a Thai tea section with options like the "Dirty Thai," Thai tea with an added shot of espresso ($7.50), and hojicha, a Japanese green tea with a nutty flavor.
- The espresso menu includes classics like a cappuccino ($5.50), latte ($6.50), cold brew ($5.50) and half a dozen other drinks. Milk options include oat, soy, almond, macadamia and coconut.
- Pastries include pandan (think vanilla flavor) and ube cinnamon rolls ($8 each) and new sweets like ube and pandan cheese danishes ($4.50) and an ube crumble cookie ($6).
Stop by: Gotcha Matcha is located at 1300 South Blvd.
- It's open Monday-Friday 7:30am-7pm and Sunday 10am-7pm. Closed Saturday.
Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2023 and updated on Mar. 19, 2024 to reflect the new location inside Tabbris.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.