Matcha hype isn’t new, but Eric Hicklen, the owner of Gotcha Matcha & Espresso, hopes to make it the norm in Charlotte. Why it matters: Many successful Charlotte businesses started as pop-ups. Oftentimes, mobile options are a stepping stone to brick-and-mortar locations, as Axios' Alexis Clinton points out.

What’s happening: Gotcha Matcha, the popular matcha pop-up previously inside The Coterie Concept, is now open inside Tabbris, a co-working spot in South End.

Hicklen tells us that the new location isn't a permanent spot, but plans to stay indefinitely until he can find a permanent shop.

Zoom out: South End is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Charlotte, attracting shiny new towers and high-profile tenants. But it's also priced out small businesses like Central Coffee and Mr. K's.

Eric Hicklen, a Barnwell, S.C. native and filmmaker by trade, fell in love with matcha during a trip to Thailand in 2019. He decided to open up his own shop rather than wait for someone else to. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

What to expect: Expect nearly two dozen beverage options, like the "Gotcha Matcha" latte ($7.25), and "To The Yams" with ube, which is a purple sweet potato ($7.50).

Hicklen recently added new menu items including a Thai tea section with options like the "Dirty Thai," Thai tea with an added shot of espresso ($7.50), and hojicha, a Japanese green tea with a nutty flavor.

The espresso menu includes classics like a cappuccino ($5.50), latte ($6.50), cold brew ($5.50) and half a dozen other drinks. Milk options include oat, soy, almond, macadamia and coconut.

Pastries include pandan (think vanilla flavor) and ube cinnamon rolls ($8 each) and new sweets like ube and pandan cheese danishes ($4.50) and an ube crumble cookie ($6).

Stop by: Gotcha Matcha is located at 1300 South Blvd.

It's open Monday-Friday 7:30am-7pm and Sunday 10am-7pm. Closed Saturday.

I ordered "The Panda," an iced matcha latte made with oat milk and pandan syrup. Hicklen (spotted in the background) tells me its his most popular drink. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

To the yams (ube) matcha ($7.50). Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

From left: Ube cinnamon roll ($8), The Panda (you can ask for it without the matcha, like the one pictured here, to make it caffeine-free; $7.50) and the panda cinnamon roll ($8). Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

All of their matcha drinks are made with oat milk unless otherwise requested. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Gotcha Matcha's menu at The Coterie. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2023 and updated on Mar. 19, 2024 to reflect the new location inside Tabbris.