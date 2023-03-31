Share on email (opens in new window)

It’s the month of Ramadan — a time of prayer, reflection and fasting for Muslims. During the holy month, Muslims who are able will fast every day from dawn to sunset. Then, they’ll break their fast with an evening meal of halal foods known as iftar.

From iftar buffets to fully halal menus, we’ve rounded up nine Ramadan-friendly places to break your fast during the holy month in Charlotte.

Halal is a term to describe what’s permissible under Islamic law. In terms of food and drink, vegan food is almost always considered halal, whereas alcohol and certain meats like pork are not.

Even if you’re not observing Ramadan, this guide can be used to explore some of Charlotte’s Asian and Middle Eastern eateries.

Editor’s note: This isn’t an exhaustive list, and it’s not in any particular order.

Botiwalla is known for its Indian street foods like masala smashed potatoes and Gobi 65, plus a range of curry dishes and skewers. The meats, including lamb and chicken, are halal, according to Botiwalla’s website.

Stop by: Botiwalla is located inside Optimist Hall at 1115 N Brevard St. It's open Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm.

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

A locally-owned Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fast-casual spot with the option to build your own bowl or pita — similar to Cava.

YAFO doesn't serve halal or kosher meat but it has plenty of vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu options.

Stop by: YAFO has three locations in Charlotte, including Plaza Midwood, SouthPark and Dilworth. All three locations are open daily from 11am to 9pm.

Photo: Courtesy of YAFO Kitchen.

The popular Nashville-style hot chicken chain is certified halal. Dave’s is known for its combinations of chicken tenders, sliders and fries (and seven spice levels to choose from).

The fast-casual spot is also known for regularly generating long lines — so plan your trip accordingly.

Stop by: Dave’s Hot Chicken has two Charlotte locations, including Plaza Midwood and University City.

Photo: Axios archives

A Charlotte classic, Curry Gate offers a fully halal menu of Indian and Nepalese fare including curries, biryani, tandoori, samosas and naan.

Stop by: Curry Gate has three locations. There’s the flagship on 24th St. (near Camp North End) a second location on South Blvd at 5516 South Blvd and a stall inside Monarch Market food hall in Uptown.

The OG Curry Gate is mainly for takeout, while Curry Gate 2 on South Boulevard offers dine-in and a few additional dishes.

Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

A halal restaurant in University City offering a “wide variety of halal-certified dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients,” according to its website.

If you go: For Ramadan, the restaurant is offering both catering and a $14.99 iftar buffet.

The regular menu shows Asian dishes like chicken 65, samosas and Szechuan chicken.

Stop by: Taste of Asia is located at 10210 Berkeley Pl. Dr. It's also a great late-night option since it's open overnight from 5pm-6am.

The local halal spot serves authentic Middle Eastern foods, like falafel, shawarma and kabobs.

If you go: La Shish Kabob is offering an all-you-can-eat Iftar buffet that’ll run each night starting at sundown. Expect over 50 dishes, plus desserts and tea.

Make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (704) 567-7900.

Stop by: La Shish Kabob is located in Sheffield Park at 3117 N Sharon Amity Road and is open daily from 11am-11pm.

Photo: Axios archives

You’ll find traditional Indian and Pakistani cuisine at this University City restaurant, including clay oven BBQ, rice dishes and nine types of naan.

If you go: During Ramadan, Zafran is offering a buffet dinner starting at iftar time until 9:30pm every night (except Mondays), according to a post on their Facebook page.

Groups larger than eight will need to place a reservation.

Stop by: Zafran Kabab Palace is located at 230 E W.T. Harris Blvd. (in McCullough Commons). It's open Tuesday-Sunday from 11am-9:30pm. Closed on Monday.

Chicken Malai Botti on Afghani rice at Zafran Kabab Palace ($16.99). Photo: Axios archives

Located on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood, this Middle Eastern restaurant has a menu spanning from hummus plates and baba ganoush to family-style kabab meals.

If you go: There's an iftar buffet from iftar time until 9pm through Ramadan.

Expect roasted lamb, kabab Hindi and hummus, among other halal-friendly foods and desserts. There's no reservation required.

There's also a Jasmine Grill on South Boulevard — the two restaurants share ownership and similar menus, but you'll only find the buffet at Jasmine Grill and Kebab on Central.

Stop by: Jasmine Grill and Kabab is located at 2920 Central Ave. It's open Monday-Thursday 11am-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm and Sunday 11am-9pm.

A recently-opened halal Indian restaurant inside South End Eats, a ghost kitchen in South End. Expect curries, wraps, biryani and specials on the weekends like Haleem Hyderabadi. Check the full menu here.

If you go: There's no indoor seating, but you can place an order online, through UberEats, Door Dash, Grub Hub or by phone at 704-901-8946.

For pick-up, you'll scan in on the iPads and receive a link to a locker with your order inside.

Stop by: South End Eats is located at 500 W Summit Ave. Nosh is open for orders Monday-Thursday 11am-11om, Friday 11am-1am, Saturday 11am-midnight and Sunday noon-1am.

Charlotte halal catering and resources

Charlotte's Halal scene extends beyond restaurants; it encompasses caterers, grocery stores, and local resources, including:

The Flavors of Dhaka is a local caterer which specializes in Bangladeshi cuisine. Menu highlights include chicken lollipops, biryani, tahari, chicken korma, kebabs and desserts like kala jam. You can place an order by phone at 929-218-8341.

Halal International is a Middle Eastern grocery store located near La Shish Kabob at 3120 N Sharon Amity Road.

Charlotte Halal Food Guide is an Instagram account that highlights and reviews local Halal restaurants.

Culturally Vibrant Charlotte, a foodie Instagram account by Charlottean Adrika Lazarus, highlights the diversity in Charlotte's food scene, including Asian and Middle Eastern eateries.