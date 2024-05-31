The new nightlife trend: Bingo raves

Bingo, here and elsewhere, is taking the urban nightlife scene by storm, vaulting from a Rotary Club favorite to the centerpiece of alcohol-and-nacho-fueled dance parties.

Why it matters: "Eatertainment" has become the hottest new restaurant trend since the pandemic.

Driving the news: Bingo-themed nightclubs, raves and pop-up parties are showing up in cities nationwide — including Austin — strewing confetti on partygoers as they giddily dot their bingo boards ("B15!").

"Burlesque, Circus and Drag Acts are available as Bob's Bingo Party Package add ons," per the website of Austin-based drag-queen Bob, which advertises both adult-oriented and family-friendly bingo parties

What they're saying: "We've flipped the traditional game of bingo on its head and turned it into a 3-hour long interactive stage show complete with dance-offs, rave rounds, lip sync battles, throwback anthems, confetti showers, CO2 cannons (and) conga lines," reads the pitch from Bingo Loco, which stages a bingo rave party tonight at Vulcan Gas Company on East Sixth Street.

Prizes include international holidays, cars, air fryers and lawnmowers.

Zoom out: Restaurateurs say they make more money per customer if they offer darts, pickleball, golf or other activities along with burgers, beer and wings.

Trendy hobbies like cornhole and axe-throwing are giving way to once-geriatric pastimes like bingo and shuffleboard as young people seek novelty in their partying.

Catch up quick: Here's a bingo explainer for those who are new to it.