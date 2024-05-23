Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: MLS Players Association; Note: Guaranteed compensation includes a player's base salary, agent's fees, and all signing, marketing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years; Table: Axios Visuals Austin FC salaries remain among the highest in the league. Driving the news: The MLS Players Association this week released its 2024 Salary Guide, which contains annual base salary and annual guaranteed compensation data for all players under contract with Major League Soccer, per the association.

State of play: Austin FC ranks sixth in the league in guaranteed compensation for players, although the team's $18.4 million base payroll is still less than Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's pay alone.

Messi, considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is getting $20.4 million in guaranteed compensation this year, according to the report from the MLS Players Association.

Zoom in: Austin FC's star midfielder Sebastián Driussi is the league's fifth highest paid player, with $6.7 million in guaranteed compensation.

The latest: The Verde and Black's second-highest paid player in the report, Emiliano Rigoni ($2 million), is no longer on the team. Austin FC announced this week that it's buying out his contract.

What's next: Austin FC faces off against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday in California. They'll return to Q2 Wednesday against the Portland Timbers.