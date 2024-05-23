🎨 1 sketched-in mural to go

Workers are putting cosmetic touches on the incoming H-E-B at the corner of South Congress and Oltorf.

Why it matters: The key intersection, near the Travis Heights and Bouldin neighborhoods, is ripe for major development in coming years.

A rendering of a light-rail stop in front of the soon-to-open H-E-B. Image: Courtesy of the Austin Transit Partnership

Austin's planned light rail Orange Line — the same one Wheatsville says will cause havoc with its operations — is due to terminate

The old Twin Oaks shopping center, also under the control of H-E-B, could be home to as many as a thousand homes, offices, a hotel and shops, per Austin Towers

What's new: Artists have been sketching in a mural, and this week added the big "B" to the H-E-B on the building facade.

What's next: Supermarket workers say the new grocery store is slated to open in October.