💭 We asked, you answered: EV charging

Last week, we wrote about the growing number of Austin homes outfitted with electric vehicle chargers.

What's happening: Many of you reached out to tell us about your experience with EV charging and whether you've installed a charger in your home.

What they're saying: Reader Gordon P. lives in a 55+ community in Round Rock, where most homes have 125-amp service.

"I updated to 225 amps so that I could comfortably install a Tesla charger and be ready for a hot tub in the future," Gordon tells us.

Jodie M. tells us the cost of charging at home versus a public charger is much lower: "I can drive about 200 miles on a $4 at home charge. The same charge at a public charger costs between $25 and $35."

Ravi G., who has had an EV for six years, says the cost of a charger is "a trivial add-on" compared to the cost of a home.