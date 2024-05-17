🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

May 17, 2024 - News

Quinn Ewers throwing a football.

Quinn Ewers launches a pass. Photo: Nick Tre Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

🏈 Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. (KXAN)

🏆 The City of Kyle is hoping to attract 2,326 people named Kyle to its "Gathering of the Kyles" party tomorrow to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering. (American-Statesman)

"You can find your mate and your groceries all at one time."
— Jessy de Perez, community coordinator at the Mueller H-E-B, which is hosting a speed dating event on Thursday at 6:30pm. (KUT)
