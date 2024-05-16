One fast congressman to go

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, who represents large parts of East Austin, is officially the fastest member of Congress.

Driving the news: The 35-year-old Democrat was the first member of Congress to finish yesterday at the 42nd annual ACLI Capital Challenge, a 3-mile charity race in Washington D.C.'s Anacostia Park, with a time of 19:33.

What they're saying: "Occasionally, 'relative youth and inexperience' serves you well in Washington," Casar, a first-term representative, joked.

Flashback: In 2016, Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke placed second to Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Between the lines: Casar was a high school runner, placing sixth at the Texas state championship 1,600-meter race.

His personal record is 4:18 for the mile run, per his office.

Other political bigwigs that participated in this year's race included U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema (who was the fastest female member of Congress).

The bottom line: Proceeds from the race benefit Junior Achievement USA.