🌳 Stat du jour: Our tree canopy

Trees shade an Austin street on Monday. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Austin's tree canopy is at 41%, per the city's newly released State of Our Environment report.

Why it matters: Who doesn't love a good tree, especially in these increasingly scorching times of ours?

Zoom out: The city has set a goal of 50% by 2050.

By the numbers: 2018 to 2022 saw a 5-percentage-point increase in the area of canopy measured.

A map of tree canopy in Austin
An aerial view of what the tree canopy looked like in Austin in summer 2022. The dotted line is I-35. Image: City of Austin

Between the lines: Wealthier neighborhoods typically have more trees — and there tend to be fewer trees and more roads and buildings where people of color reside, per the city report.

  • City officials point to Westlake, where the canopy is 69% and the median household income is $238,000.
  • Meanwhile, the St. Johns neighborhood, which has a $41,000 median household income, is 21% covered with tree canopy.
