🌳 Stat du jour: Our tree canopy

Austin's tree canopy is at 41%, per the city's newly released State of Our Environment report.

Why it matters: Who doesn't love a good tree, especially in these increasingly scorching times of ours?



Zoom out: The city has set a goal of 50% by 2050.

By the numbers: 2018 to 2022 saw a 5-percentage-point increase in the area of canopy measured.

An aerial view of what the tree canopy looked like in Austin in summer 2022. The dotted line is I-35. Image: City of Austin

Between the lines: Wealthier neighborhoods typically have more trees — and there tend to be fewer trees and more roads and buildings where people of color reside, per the city report.