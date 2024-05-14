🍽️ Bite club: Dosa Shack dosas

1 hour ago - News

A dosa with Dosa Shack in the background

A dosa from the Dosa Shack trailer. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

👋 Asher here.

As a college student, I spent a memorable summer working for the Bangalore bureau of the Times of India.

  • I was 20 years old, feeling keenly cultural dislocation and distance from home, even as I was generously welcomed by a host family and newsroom journalists.

Flashback: My hosts made excellent food — including dosas, which are large, thin, lentil-and-rice-based pancakes stuffed with potatoes, or spinach and cheese, or any manner of ingredients and served with chutneys.

  • I always think of them, flaky and tubular, as culinary bazookas.

Biting into a dosa this weekend at Dosa Shack, a food trailer on Burnet Road that opened in 2022, brought that summer vividly back.

What I ate: A spinach, paneer, corn and cheese dosa ($12.95) and a classic potato-and-onion dosa, both of them both crisp and soft, tangy and tasty.

  • The paneer tikka ($6.99) — skewers of paneer served with jalapenos and mint mayo — was fine, but the dosas are the star.

Six-word review: Parking lot delivers South Indian goodness

The bottom line: I'm still thinking about that wonderful newsroom moment every afternoon when a crew of kids distributed small cups of sweet chai.

