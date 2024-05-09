💐 1 wildflower show to go

👋 Nicole here. I had to slow down on a recent run to snap a photo of the flowers blooming along the Circle C Ranch metro park trail.

Driving the news: Bluebonnet season is over, but showstopping wildflowers are blanketing parks and roadsides across Austin.

Zoom in: As of Wednesday, the Circle C trail has fields covered with American basket flowers, lemon beebalm and firewheels.

Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

📍 If you go: The trail at 6301 W. Slaughter Lane makes a 1.5-mile loop around a disc golf course, playground and soccer fields.