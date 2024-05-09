1 hour ago - Things to Do

💐 1 wildflower show to go

headshot
A photo of a field of wildflowers with trees in the background.

Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

👋 Nicole here. I had to slow down on a recent run to snap a photo of the flowers blooming along the Circle C Ranch metro park trail.

Driving the news: Bluebonnet season is over, but showstopping wildflowers are blanketing parks and roadsides across Austin.

Zoom in: As of Wednesday, the Circle C trail has fields covered with American basket flowers, lemon beebalm and firewheels.

A photo of a field of red and yellow wildflowers with a trail to the right side.
Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

📍 If you go: The trail at 6301 W. Slaughter Lane makes a 1.5-mile loop around a disc golf course, playground and soccer fields.

  • You can also cross Escarpment — heading east — and find more winding trails that are popular for mountain bikers.
