Cajun restaurant Lil' Easy opens in East Austin

Louisiana dive bar Lil' Easy opens Tuesday in a converted old gas station in the Govalle neighborhood. Driving the news: It's the latest restaurant from 2 Dine 4 Hospitality restaurant group, the same team behind the nearby taco bar De Nada and Sawyer & Co.

What they're saying: "I'm excited to bring the nostalgia of my childhood to my city," owner Stephen Shallcross said. "I grew up on boudin and crawfish. Sometimes out of old gas stations. So getting to share authentic Cajun cuisine in a similar setting has been a dream of mine since I opened my first restaurant."

Dig in: Lil' Easy offers a full Cajun menu from chef Evan Morgan, including meat pies, boudin, cracklins, gumbo and an array of frozen cocktails.

The po'boys are made on Leidenheimer's bread, which is briefly fried before it's loaded up with shrimp, prime rib debris, cochon de lait, fresh fish or pork belly bánh mì.

Dessert options include melt-in-your-mouth homemade pecan pralines, rootbeer floats and rum cake.

Lil' Easy offers more adorable cups to stack in your cabinet. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

To drink: All large frozen cocktails come in a yellow cup with the bar's logo and alligator mascot — similar to the pink De Nada cups some of you probably have stacked in your cabinet.

Try the frozen painkiller, made with rum, coconut, pineapple, orange and nutmeg, topped with coconut flakes, or choose from nonalcoholic options like the frozen cherry limeade.

📍 If you go: Lil' Easy, located at 5000 E. Cesar Chavez St., opens at 11am Tuesday.