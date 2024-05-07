AJR brings Broadway to Austin

Multiplatinum indie pop band AJR will stop in Austin tonight as part of their "Maybe Man Tour."

Why it matters: This is the first-ever arena tour for the trio — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — who released their fifth studio album in November.

Catch up quick: The brothers from New York performed on "The Voice" finale and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last year and at the NHL stadium series earlier this year.

What they're saying: We spoke with Ryan about what he's looking forward to most on this tour.

What can fans expect from this tour?

"We get to kind of create new visual effects that nobody's ever seen before. We're really big fans of Broadway, so that's been a really big influence on us."

Now that you're at the point in your careers where you're performing in arenas, what does this moment feel like for you?

"It's funny, at least for us, once you kind of get there, it actually doesn't mean a lot. I think we're realizing more and more as years pass that the moments that we're capturing, whether it be in songs or shows or being able to take real snapshots of our life and immortalize it in some way, that feels like the most important legacy ever. And I think that we just probably want to keep doing this forever."

What's next: AJR will take the stage at 7pm at the Moody Center. Tickets start at $25.