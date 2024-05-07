Share on email (opens in new window)

Dua Lipa will headline this year's ACL Music Festival. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Austin City Limits Music Festival released its 2024 lineup Tuesday, chock-full of starpower spread over two weekends and nine stages in Zilker Park. Driving the news: This year's headliners are Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges.

The lineup also includes Carin León, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Foster the People, Kehlani (weekend one), Teddy Swims, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike and Chappell Roan.

Zoom in: The lineup reveal comes on the heels of pop star Lipa's newly released "Radical Optimism" album.

She'll make her ACL debut, along with pop-punk band Blink-182.

The lineup also includes more than 30 Texas artists, including Bridges, raised in Fort Worth, and Houston-based Khruangbin, according to ACL officials.

New this year: ACL officials on Tuesday announced updates to VIP passes, with food options for purchase in the VIP East lounge and complimentary WiFi in two private lounges.

Plus, VIP ticket holders will have access to a new bungalow located above the VIP viewing deck and overlooking the Honda Stage.

What's next: The two-weekend festival runs from Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13.

Three-day weekend tickets are available now starting at $360, and one-day passes will be sold at a later date.