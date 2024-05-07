ACL releases 2024 lineup
Austin City Limits Music Festival released its 2024 lineup Tuesday, chock-full of starpower spread over two weekends and nine stages in Zilker Park.
Driving the news: This year's headliners are Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges.
- The lineup also includes Carin León, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Foster the People, Kehlani (weekend one), Teddy Swims, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike and Chappell Roan.
Zoom in: The lineup reveal comes on the heels of pop star Lipa's newly released "Radical Optimism" album.
- She'll make her ACL debut, along with pop-punk band Blink-182.
- The lineup also includes more than 30 Texas artists, including Bridges, raised in Fort Worth, and Houston-based Khruangbin, according to ACL officials.
New this year: ACL officials on Tuesday announced updates to VIP passes, with food options for purchase in the VIP East lounge and complimentary WiFi in two private lounges.
- Plus, VIP ticket holders will have access to a new bungalow located above the VIP viewing deck and overlooking the Honda Stage.
What's next: The two-weekend festival runs from Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13.
Three-day weekend tickets are available now starting at $360, and one-day passes will be sold at a later date.
