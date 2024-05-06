Texas' low per-student funding

More than nine in 10 Texas students attend inadequately funded schools, per a recent report that analyzes public school funding nationwide.
Why it matters: The Austin school board is considering asking voters to approve a tax increase in November to pay for teacher raises.
What they're saying: "There's really no other option when you have a state that refuses to invest in public education," Ken Zarifis, president of teachers union Education Austin, told the Austin Monitor, referring to a tax increase election.
The big picture: The Legislature last increased per-student funding in 2019, leaving cash-strapped school districts eying deep budget cuts to make ends meet.
Between the lines: The basic allotment — currently $6,160 per student — would need to increase by at least $1,000 just to keep up with inflation, said Bob Popinski, policy analyst at Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit public education advocacy group.
State of play: This year could be the perfect storm of struggle for school districts with compounding financial woes.
- District spending has increased for maintenance, health care, food services, custodial work and utilities, among other things.
- Texas schools received $19.2 billion in federal COVID funding, which ends in September and will put school districts in a financial bind.
Flashback: The focus of several legislative sessions last year was a plan to provide public funding for private school tuition, which public school advocates said would further pinch school budgets.
- Republican leaders say it would give families more choice regarding where to send their kids to school.
What's next: Gov. Greg Abbott said he only needs two more Republican votes in the Texas House to pass a voucher bill next year. Those votes could come later this month if his voucher supporters win runoff elections.
- The GOP-dominated state Senate is already on board.