Texas' low per-student funding

More than nine in 10 Texas students attend inadequately funded schools, per a recent report that analyzes public school funding nationwide.

Why it matters: The Austin school board is considering asking voters to approve a tax increase in November to pay for teacher raises.

The district is planning $30 million in non-campus budget cuts but still faces a $30 million shortfall.

What they're saying: "There's really no other option when you have a state that refuses to invest in public education," Ken Zarifis, president of teachers union Education Austin, told the Austin Monitor, referring to a tax increase election.

The big picture: The Legislature last increased per-student funding in 2019, leaving cash-strapped school districts eying deep budget cuts to make ends meet.

Between the lines: The basic allotment — currently $6,160 per student — would need to increase by at least $1,000 just to keep up with inflation, said Bob Popinski, policy analyst at Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit public education advocacy group.

State of play: This year could be the perfect storm of struggle for school districts with compounding financial woes.

District spending has increased for maintenance, health care, food services, custodial work and utilities, among other things.

Texas schools received $19.2 billion in federal COVID funding, which ends in September and will put school districts in a financial bind.

Flashback: The focus of several legislative sessions last year was a plan to provide public funding for private school tuition, which public school advocates said would further pinch school budgets.

Republican leaders say it would give families more choice regarding where to send their kids to school.

What's next: Gov. Greg Abbott said he only needs two more Republican votes in the Texas House to pass a voucher bill next year. Those votes could come later this month if his voucher supporters win runoff elections.