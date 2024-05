🦄 Asher here, your official fairy-tree correspondent.

Pro tip: If you're on South Congress and feeling bad about dragging your little kids to yet another vintage clothes shop, take them to this special live oak by the northwest corner of Annie and Newton streets.

It's got miniature water wells, magical mushrooms, fallen stars and secret porthole doors.

Another view of the tree. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

The bottom line: Clearly some industrious otherworldly creatures live among us.