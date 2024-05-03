Majority of Texans don't want school vouchers
A majority of Texans likely to vote in the November election disapprove of using public dollars to subsidize private school tuition, according to a new survey.
Why it matters: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continues to support school vouchers despite fractured opinions within his own party and the Legislature's inability to pass a bill after two special sessions on the topic last year.
Driving the news: The findings come from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, which surveyed 1,600 people this month on contested issues like vouchers, abortion and the border.
- The foundation released its findings Wednesday.
The intrigue: 57% of respondents said they disapproved of using tax dollars to provide school vouchers to all Texas parents. Only 36% signaled support.
- 77% of Democrats, 56% of independents and 43% of Republicans surveyed opposed the idea.
Fun fact: The largest consensus was supporting Texas teacher pay raises, which 90% of participants supported; 7% of respondents opposed the measure.
Go deeper
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more