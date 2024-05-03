1 hour ago - News

Majority of Texans don't want school vouchers

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A majority of Texans likely to vote in the November election disapprove of using public dollars to subsidize private school tuition, according to a new survey.

Why it matters: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continues to support school vouchers despite fractured opinions within his own party and the Legislature's inability to pass a bill after two special sessions on the topic last year.

Driving the news: The findings come from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, which surveyed 1,600 people this month on contested issues like vouchers, abortion and the border.

  • The foundation released its findings Wednesday.

The intrigue: 57% of respondents said they disapproved of using tax dollars to provide school vouchers to all Texas parents. Only 36% signaled support.

  • 77% of Democrats, 56% of independents and 43% of Republicans surveyed opposed the idea.

Fun fact: The largest consensus was supporting Texas teacher pay raises, which 90% of participants supported; 7% of respondents opposed the measure.

