Austin's downtown is still in COVID recovery mode

Data: University of Toronto; Note: Downtown defined as the central location with the highest concentration of employment in each metro area; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Austin's downtown saw a bump in activity between March 2023 and February 2024, per new University of Toronto data examining U.S. and Canadian cities. Why it matters: The updated figures are one way to understand which cities are recovering and which are still struggling after the worst of the pandemic.

How it works: Researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities are using anonymized mobile device location data to estimate visitor activity in the downtown areas of dozens of North American cities.

They define "downtown" as the location in each metro area with the highest job concentration.

By the numbers: Austin's downtown visitor activity level was up nearly 8% over the time period examined, according to the researchers.

In 2023, average downtown visitor traffic was at 86% of 2019 levels, per an end-of-year report by the Downtown Austin Alliance.

Downtown's weekday population last year averaged 63% of 2019 levels, with hybrid workweeks the new norm that report found.

The big picture: By and large, downtowns nationally are recovering nicely — if slowly.

"Fifty downtowns are in an upward trajectory, while just 14 are trending downwards," per the researchers' latest update.

Zoom in: Austin's strategy of encouraging a multifaceted downtown is paying off.

Even as several office buildings have struggled to find tenants, restaurants and clubs, conventions and bachelor(ette) parties continue to draw visitors to central Austin.

Underpinning the downtown economy is a residential high-rise boom that translates into diners and shoppers all day and week.

The 41-story Vesper condo tower, for example, is newly complete in the Rainey Street District and is 67% sold, per Austin Towers. Four other residential towers are under construction in that neighborhood.

Yes, but: San Antonio (-17.5%) and Fort Worth (-9.4%) are among the cities that fell below their March 2023 figures, a sign of "stagnating recovery," according to the researchers.

💬 Our thought bubble: While city officials and business leaders might prefer to have a vibrant city center, the pandemic sparked lots of interesting and valuable activity in many cities' outer neighborhoods.

A rendering of The Republic office building. Image: Neoscape

What we're watching: Whether Austin's downtown is resilient enough to endure those commercial office vacancies.