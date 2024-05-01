What they're saying: "We have not experienced overdoses of this volume since 2015," when there was an outbreak from the synthetic marijuana drug K2, according to Steve White, the assistant chief of Austin-Travis County EMS.
Officials usually respond to an average of two to three overdoses per day, according to White.
Driving the news: Most of the overdoses were concentrated downtown beginning at 1am Monday, but calls were spread throughout the city by 4am Tuesday, officials said in a news conference.
The eight fatalities reported during that period are suspected to be opioid-related deaths, but toxicology testing is still ongoing, according to Keith Pinkard, chief medical examiner for Travis County.
Officials have not released the names of the deceased, and some victims have not yet been identified, Pinkard said, adding that the fatalities were reported downtown and in southeast and northern parts of Austin.
Zoom in: Austin Police Lt. Patrick Eastlick said the department's Narcotics Support Unit is investigating the possible source of the deadly batch and detained two individuals this week.
"Anyone found responsible for distributing the suspected fentanyl faces potential charges of murder or manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury," Eastlick said.
Of note: First responders have worked to distribute hundreds of Narcan kits around downtown for at-risk groups.