A new art installation from Diego Miró-Rivera along the hike-and-bike trail. Photo: Courtesy of Diego Miró-Rivera

A new art installation made from 32 large alluvial stones on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail encourages strangers to connect with one another. Driving the news: "Conversation Stones" from native Austinite Diego Miró-Rivera is part of TEMPO, a program by The Trail Conservancy and the Economic Development Department's Art in Public Places Program.

Miró-Rivera and seven other local artists were selected to create short-term or time-based artworks at various locations along the hike-and-bike trail.

Each artist is receiving $25,000 to design, fabricate and install their artwork.

Zoom in: Miró-Rivera, a sculpture and land artist, created "Conversation Stones" to invite trail goers to step away from technology and communicate in person.

Placing yourself on a stone is meant to signal that you are open to having a conversation.

Photo: Courtesy of Diego Miró-Rivera

What they're saying: Miró-Rivera was inspired by Barton Springs' Philosophers Rock, where naturalist Roy Bedichek, historian Walter Prescott Webb and folklorist J. Frank Dobie would sit and talk for hours.

"That felt very true to what I love about Austin — that merging of nature and conversation," Miró-Rivera told Axios.

He created long paths in the grass, which run parallel to the river, and "extend the social space to let people enjoy the journey of arriving to a conversation or not."

"It's also oriented east to west so it catches the last rays of sunshine," Miró-Rivera added.

📍 If you go: Find Conversation Stones on the lawn of International Shores — on the southeast side of the trail.