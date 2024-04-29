2 hours ago - News

📈 Charted: Best time to sell your house

2023 Austin home sale premiums, by listing date
Austin homes listed in late May could make $12,600 more than any other time of year, per a new Zillow report.

Why it matters: Sellers need all the cash they can get to make their next move more palatable.

The big picture: May has long been the best month to list your house in the U.S. But in 2023, sellers made the highest profits in the first two weeks of June, a Zillow study shows.

  • This shift is largely due to mortgage rates, which cooled slightly in June and brought some buyers off the sidelines.

The other side: Buyers, if you want to avoid peak pricing, consider shopping outside of the spring and summer months.

What's next: Interest rate cuts aren't expected anytime soon, but if those rates do fall in 2024, we may have a second spring market.

