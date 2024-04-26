🍸 Cocktail to go: Small Victory
👋 Nicole here. I recently swung by Small Victory, the cozy cocktail bar just off the second floor of a Seventh Street parking garage.
Catch up quick: The intimate space opened in 2016 by cocktail experts Josh Loving and Brian Stubbs, and it should be on your roster for an excellent post-work cocktail downtown.
To order: There are tons to choose from on their expansive, rotating cocktail menu, which includes classic cocktails, sours, sparkling wine-based drinks, low ABV selections and martinis.
- It's a great spot to figure out your martini order, and if you can't decide, leave it up to the mixologist with the Bartender's Choice.
- Plus, you can snack on cheese and charcuterie ($15, $28 or $39, depending on the size).
📍 If you go: Small Victory mostly takes walk-ins, but reservations are available for parties of four or more with a required minimum tab guarantee.
- They're open from 5pm-1am Tuesday through Saturday.
