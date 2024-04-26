🍸 Cocktail to go: Small Victory

👋 Nicole here. I recently swung by Small Victory, the cozy cocktail bar just off the second floor of a Seventh Street parking garage.

Catch up quick: The intimate space opened in 2016 by cocktail experts Josh Loving and Brian Stubbs, and it should be on your roster for an excellent post-work cocktail downtown.

To order: There are tons to choose from on their expansive, rotating cocktail menu, which includes classic cocktails, sours, sparkling wine-based drinks, low ABV selections and martinis.

It's a great spot to figure out your martini order, and if you can't decide, leave it up to the mixologist with the Bartender's Choice.

Plus, you can snack on cheese and charcuterie ($15, $28 or $39, depending on the size).

📍 If you go: Small Victory mostly takes walk-ins, but reservations are available for parties of four or more with a required minimum tab guarantee.