Things to do in Austin this weekend

🎸 Enjoy blues music at the annual Austin Blues Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Moody Amphitheater, with performances by Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Jimmie Vaughan and more. Tickets available online.
⚾️ Get moving at Austin SportsFest on Saturday, featuring a 5K run, sports tournaments, fitness classes, music and food trucks at the Krieg Complex. Play pass starts at $20.
🎉 Be part of an Austin tradition at Eeyore's Birthday Party from 11am-8pm Saturday, featuring costume contests, games and music. Free.
🎶 Chill out at Austin Psych Fest through Sunday, featuring psych rock, dream pop and indie rock at Far Out Lounge. Day passes available online.