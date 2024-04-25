Things to do in Austin this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Brittany Howard will perform this weekend at Austin Blues Festival. Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Here's what's in store this weekend. 🍺 Check out the new Dainty Dillo bar at the latest Keep Austin Country showcase Friday at 6pm. Free country music, drink specials and food.

🎸 Enjoy blues music at the annual Austin Blues Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Moody Amphitheater, with performances by Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Jimmie Vaughan and more. Tickets available online.

⚾️ Get moving at Austin SportsFest on Saturday, featuring a 5K run, sports tournaments, fitness classes, music and food trucks at the Krieg Complex. Play pass starts at $20.

🎉 Be part of an Austin tradition at Eeyore's Birthday Party from 11am-8pm Saturday, featuring costume contests, games and music. Free.

🎶 Chill out at Austin Psych Fest through Sunday, featuring psych rock, dream pop and indie rock at Far Out Lounge. Day passes available online.