South by Southwest and spring break for area schools have been scheduled for different weeks, the first time since 2019 that there's been a misalignment.
Why it matters: Historically, the two have coincided, leaving the city less crowded as thousands of SXSW attendees pour into Austin. Plus, SXSW relies on student volunteers to support nine days of programming.
State of play: SXSW officials announced at the close of this year's event that the 2025 conference and festivals will be held March 7-15 next year while spring break for Austin ISD, Austin Community College, St. Edward's University and the University of Texas will fall a week later on March 17-21.
The latest: SXSW officials indicated that talks with local schools are ongoing.
"SXSW chooses its dates many years in advance and contracts with many vendors up to three years in advance. We are still discussing with outside partners and stakeholders, including the schools, on 2025 date alignment," an SXSW spokesperson tells Axios in an email.
Yes, but: "ACC has no plans to change its spring break in 2025," Austin Community College spokesperson Sydney Pruitt said. "The college selects the dates for multiple reasons. It falls directly in the middle of the spring semester."
Pruitt pointed to the college's alignment with AISD for dual credit students, and "moving spring break would cause a disturbance during one session and does not support engagement with a course or effective learning."
Behind the scenes: UT recommended aligning with area school districts and ACC because of the number of students who need their spring break to fall in line with other schools, according to Renee' Acosta, the chair of UT's Calendar Committee.
"If we're misaligned with the area school districts, that presents a problem for those students," Acosta said, pointing to students in the College of Education and the School of Social Work who spend time in local school districts as part of their degree.