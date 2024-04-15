Major Austin employer Tesla is cutting more than 10% of its workforce globally as it grapples with middling electric vehicle sales. Why it matters: The company is the world's largest maker of premium EVs, but recently reported its lowest quarterly sales since 2022.

Tesla did not respond to Axios' interview request.

The company had about 140,000 employees at the end of last year, according to a public filing.

Zoom in: The car manufacturer employs 22,777 people in Austin, surpassing H-E-B, at about 19,000, as the city's largest private employer, per data from Opportunity Austin.

Driving the news: CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email that the move stemmed from a need to cut costs and bolster productivity, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle," Musk said in the email, the WSJ reported.

Between the lines: A 10% cut of Tesla's Austin workforce would translate into about 2,300 direct jobs and about 5,000 jobs overall when multiplier effects are considered, Waco-based economist Ray Perryman tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Austin typically gains 40,000 or more net jobs every year, and that total always includes some layoffs mixed with other expansions and relocations," Perryman says.