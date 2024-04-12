The state of home insurance rates

Source: Reproduced from NerdWallet; Note: NerdWallet determined the average homeowners insurance cost by calculating the median rate for 40-year-old homeowners across various insurance providers in every ZIP code nationwide. Map: Axios Visuals

Home insurance premiums are on the rise nationwide, and Texas remains one of the states with the highest rates.

Why it matters: Homeowners have experienced major cost-of-living hikes because of rising property taxes, electricity bills and insurance premiums.

Driving the news: A storm Tuesday night pelted Austin roofs and cars with hail the size of Ping-Pong balls.

What they're saying: As soon as roofer Mason Nichols of Tri-Tex Roof Systems started work at 5:45am the next day, he was combing through roof inspection requests. By 10am, he had checked out at least 22, he tells Axios Austin.

"My phone was buzzing nonstop," he says.

State of play: Texas' severe weather events have caused roughly $402 billion in damage since 1980, more than any other state.

The losses have fueled an increase in insurance premiums as companies recoup payouts and anticipate upcoming expenses.

Texas' effective rate change for owner-occupied homeowners insurance increased 23% in 2023, per S&P Global. It was the highest increase of any state.

The average annual cost of $300,000 of dwelling coverage in Texas is $4,400, per an analysis by NerdWallet. The national average is $1,915.

The big picture: Oklahoma and Texas now have the highest average home insurance costs in the country, more than double the national average.

Zoom in: In Austin, the average annual cost of home insurance coverage is $2,840, NerdWallet says.

What's next: Insurance premiums may keep rising as climate change intensifies weather events, including wildfires and storms.

What we're watching: These videos of hail bombardments in Allandale and Crestview.

