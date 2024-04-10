🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

🎒 IDEA Public School staff members were "evaluating" three students after a truck crashed into a school bus yesterday. (KXAN)

💰 Wonderbelly, the Austin-based antacid company, raised $12 million in a Series A funding round as it seeks to bolster its top line. (Axios Pro 🔒)

🌆 Two 25-story towers are being planned for the current DoubleTree UT Austin site along I-35. (Austin Business Journal 🔒)