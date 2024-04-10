Roost Podcast Network sold to Night

Warner Bros. Discovery has sold The Roost Podcast Network to Night, the talent management company that supports MrBeast and other YouTube and online creators.

Why it matters: The deal gives the podcast network a second chance amid significant cuts in audio and David Zaslav's aggressive cost-cutting at WBD.

Catch up quick: Austin-based entertainment firm Rooster Teeth launched in 2003.

The company announced in March it was shutting down, citing monetization challenges. However, it said the podcast network would keep running and seek a buyer.

Zoom in: The Roost Podcast Network has 47 shows, including "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," "H3 Podcast" and "The Phil DeFranco Show." It has more than 350 million views and 20 million monthly audio downloads.

Night, also Austin-based, is hiring most of the team, including podcast network head A.J. Feliciano.

Terms were not disclosed.

The intrigue: Night president Ezra Cooperstein was previously president of Rooster Teeth.

