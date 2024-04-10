Share on email (opens in new window)

Don't sleep on the cauliflower tots and beet ketchup. Photo: Bob Gee/Axios

We hope you already know this popular patio spot for a sunny afternoon. Why it matters: Warm spring evenings are why we live in Austin. Enjoy them before the summer heat sets in.

Dig in: Better Half, paired with Hold Out Brewing, offers a well-executed, eclectic menu and tasty beer in a quintessential Austin patio setting.

Nestled among the rapidly changing West Fifth corridor, Better Half almost feels like Old Austin, even though it's only been around for six years.

What to try: Smoked butter chicken crispy rice, $23. It's tangy and spicy. And the cardamom-scented rice is perfectly crisped.

The cold vermicelli salad with a vegan pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette ($16, half for $9) nicely accompanies a sun-dappled evening. We were pining for some fresh herbs, however.

The cheeseburger ($12) is one of Statesman food critic Matthew Odam's favorites. (Get one for $6 during happy hour, 3-6pm from Tuesday to Friday.)

Don't miss: Cauliflower tots with beet ketchup ($8). Perfectly light and delicately crispy.

🍹 What to drink: Ripcord CGX, an easy-drinking West Coast IPA, $8.

🅿️ Where to park: A large gravel lot is tucked by the railroad tracks behind Better Half and Hold Out on West Fourth Street.

✅ Pro tip: Come back for brunch.

📍 If you go: Better Half, 406 Walsh St.