2 political blasts from the past to go

Joe Straus (left) and Beto O'Rourke. Photos: Ron T. Ennis/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Two of the more intriguing Texas political characters of the last decade are giving free and public talks at the LBJ School this month.

The intrigue: There's little room for either Joe Straus or Beto O'Rourke to hold elected public office in Texas.

  • Straus, the Republican who as House speaker shot down Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's favored bathroom bill in 2017, represents a wing of the GOP on the outs.
  • After failed (if galvanizing) campaigns for U.S. Senate, president and governor, O'Rourke is sitting out this election cycle.

What's happening: Straus will speak as part of the Renewing Democracy Speaker Series at UT's LBJ School of Public Affairs at 12:15 pm Thursday at the Bass Lecture Hall.

  • And on April 16, O'Rourke will deliver a lecture of his own. Both investigate "the future of democracy."

📍 If you go: RSVPs for the Straus and O'Rourke talks are required.

