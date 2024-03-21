Things to do in Austin this weekend

It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Austin. Here are our picks.



🧌 Bid greetings to Malin, the giant new troll sculpture, made of local and repurposed wood, in Pease Park.

📘 Hear ​​Parker Adams, in conversation with Meg Gardiner, talk about the release of his new heist thriller, "The Lock Box," at 7pm Friday at BookPeople. Free.

🧺 Spread your picnic blanket and listen to Austin music stalwart Guy Forsyth play blues at the French Legation as part of the "Under the Oaks" series, Friday, 5-7:30pm. Free.<br/><br/>🎭 Check out "Bridging With Mother," a theater-and-music performance that combines Indian art forms, at the Vortex at 7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday. $15.



🐿️ Listen to the Squirrel Nut Zippers in a concert that evokes 1920s New Orleans at the Paramount at 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $20.

🎸 Bring the family to Phish for Kids at the Mohawk at 11:30am Sunday. $15.

🇮🇳 Shake your hips at the Bollywood Fusion Dance Workshop at 11am Sunday at Bravo by Balance. $31.