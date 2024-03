Things to do in Austin this weekend

It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Austin. Here are our picks.



๐ŸงŒ Bid greetings to Malin, the giant new troll sculpture, made of local and repurposed wood, in Pease Park.

๐Ÿ“˜ Hear โ€‹โ€‹Parker Adams, in conversation with Meg Gardiner, talk about the release of his new heist thriller, "The Lock Box," at 7pm Friday at BookPeople. Free.

๐Ÿงบ Spread your picnic blanket and listen to Austin music stalwart Guy Forsyth play blues at the French Legation as part of the "Under the Oaks" series, Friday, 5-7:30pm. Free.<br/><br/>๐ŸŽญ Check out "Bridging With Mother," a theater-and-music performance that combines Indian art forms, at the Vortex at 7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday. $15.



๐Ÿฟ๏ธ Listen to the Squirrel Nut Zippers in a concert that evokes 1920s New Orleans at the Paramount at 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $20.

๐ŸŽธ Bring the family to Phish for Kids at the Mohawk at 11:30am Sunday. $15.

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Shake your hips at the Bollywood Fusion Dance Workshop at 11am Sunday at Bravo by Balance. $31.