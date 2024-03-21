Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals The spring temperature in Austin has increased by an average of 3.4 degrees since 1970, per a recent Climate Central analysis. Why it matters: Seasonal climate change discussions often focus on summer and winter, when temperatures are typically at their annual high and low extremes.

But the "between seasons" are affected too.

What they found: Average springtime temperatures warmed by 2.2 degrees from 1970 to 2023 across nearly 230 U.S. cities analyzed by Climate Central, a nonprofit science and communications organization. The group's analysis is based on NOAA data and looks at meteorological spring, which begins March 1 and ends May 31.

Spring has gotten notably warmer in the American Southwest, where average seasonal temperatures have risen by more than 6 degrees in some places.

Zoom in: In Austin, the average springtime temperature was about 65 in 1970. It was 70 last year.

The bottom line: Warmer springtime temperatures can lead to longer allergy seasons and changes in agricultural growing times.