We caught up recently with Diner Bar chef Mashama Bailey, the 2022 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Chef winner, to play the game in which we press Austin cooks and restaurateurs on the meals they'd like most on a desert island. Bailey is the co-founder of Savannah-based Grey Spaces, the hospitality group behind The Grey Market Austin, which features Southern fare in the Thompson Austin hotel.

The Diner Bar, also at the Thompson, serves Texas-inflected dishes like chicken-fried quail and clams-and-chorizo.

Background: Bailey was raised in Savannah, Georgia, and New York City, and after graduating from cooking school began working her way up in restaurants.

She chairs the Edna Lewis Foundation, which aims to preserve the history of the African American culinary community.

What led you to open a restaurant in Austin?

"We [she and her business partner Johno Morisano] were looking to expand at the time that the hotel development company was looking for a partnership with food and beverage. We went to visit Austin and felt the vibe was similar to Savannah. Austin is weird and Savanah is quirky!"

How has winning the James Beard Award changed your professional life, if at all?

"Winning the award has mostly changed people's perception of me. I have stepped into an 'Auntie' role where people are looking for advice or counsel/mentorship. It was something that was unexpected for me, but I am honored to connect with the community, especially young Black chefs."

Now, to the game: You're headed to a desert island — what's a dish you'd like to bring along?

"Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph's wild boar pepper pot at the restaurant Canje. Or the jerk chicken with the Guyanese-style roti and white rice. It's tough to choose between those two."

How about for dessert?

"Strawberry shortcake from my childhood that my mom would make."

You'll have as much water as you like on your desert island — but what's another sort of beverage you'd like to have with you?

"All wines! Red, white, rose orange, dessert … you name it!"