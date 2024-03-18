Where to watch the total solar eclipse

Dripping Springs is preparing for the solar eclipse with a set of larger than life glasses on display at Veterans Memorial Park. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Austin will experience a total solar eclipse for the first time in over 600 years, with the next one coming in 2343. It's time to make plans for April 8.

How it works: The closer you are to the path of totality, the longer you'll experience darkness as the Moon's shadow passes over the Earth.

Head to the Hill Country to spend more than four minutes under the Moon's shadow. Towns like Fredericksburg, Llano, Marble Falls and Burnet will all experience more time in darkness than the Austin area, which will see closer to two minutes.

State of play: From state parks to viewing parties around town, there are plenty of options if you want to see the eclipse from beyond your backyard.

The Long Center and Simons Foundation will host a free event from 11am-3pm at the Hartman Concert Lawn with a visual storytelling experience hosted by Radiolab's Molly Webster. The first 1,000 people to arrive will receive a free tote bag, and all guests will receive complimentary viewing glasses. The University of Texas will have an eclipse viewing party on campus from 12-3pm, with 16 Sun spot locations. Most classes will be suspended from 1-2pm. The Austin Public Library will host viewing parties at each location. Check the website for details on specific locations. The Republic Square eclipse party includes free viewing glasses for the first 200 attendees from 1-2pm. Salt Lick will host a celestial barbecue party from 10am-4pm. Tickets are $25 for one vehicle and available online. State parks in our area will be in the path of totality, including Enchanted Rock, Blanco, McKinney Falls and Pedernales Falls, but you won't be able to enter the parks without a reservation. Park officials are urging visitors to come with a full tank of gas and extra food and water because of traffic delays.

The bottom line: You can watch from anywhere in Austin or Central Texas to get a good show. Just make sure you have solar eclipse glasses.