It's going to be a very pleasant weekend in the Texas capital.

🎤 Bring your best rhymes to the Leap Year Poetry Slam, tonight at 8pm at the Meridian in Buda, hosted by DFOY Music with DJ Mr. G. $10.

🇺🇸 Get your patriotic craft on at the applique flag workshop. On Saturday at 1pm at the Munday Library at St. Edward's University. Free.

🪩 Boogie down at the all-ages Family Dragtivity Show at 2pm Saturday at Cheer Up Charlies. Free, with storytime, lip-syncing and arts and crafts.

👢 Tap into your inner Texan at Independence Brewing's Brew and Boots celebration of Texas Independence Day. Saturday starting at 3pm, with a lasso station and a Western fashion show and costume contest. Free.

🎻 Listen in on the semi-final and final rounds of the Coltman Chamber Music Competition, starting Saturday and Sunday mornings at the UT Butler School of Music. Free.

🎭 Attend a free workshop reading of the play "A Part of It," with a script by Jenny Larson-Quiñones, at 2pm Sunday at the Trinity Street Playhouse.