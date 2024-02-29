Austin
It's going to be a very pleasant weekend in the Texas capital.
🎤 Bring your best rhymes to the Leap Year Poetry Slam, tonight at 8pm at the Meridian in Buda, hosted by DFOY Music with DJ Mr. G. $10.
🇺🇸 Get your patriotic craft on at the applique flag workshop. On Saturday at 1pm at the Munday Library at St. Edward's University. Free.
🪩 Boogie down at the all-ages Family Dragtivity Show at 2pm Saturday at Cheer Up Charlies. Free, with storytime, lip-syncing and arts and crafts.
👢 Tap into your inner Texan at Independence Brewing's Brew and Boots celebration of Texas Independence Day. Saturday starting at 3pm, with a lasso station and a Western fashion show and costume contest. Free.
🎻 Listen in on the semi-final and final rounds of the Coltman Chamber Music Competition, starting Saturday and Sunday mornings at the UT Butler School of Music. Free.
🎭 Attend a free workshop reading of the play "A Part of It," with a script by Jenny Larson-Quiñones, at 2pm Sunday at the Trinity Street Playhouse.
