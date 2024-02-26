Things to do in Austin this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's on deck this week. 🎾 Watch women's professional tennis at the ATX Open all week long. Single match tickets are available online.

🎷 Enjoy a live jazz band at Opa's weekly jazz night, every Wednesday from 7-9pm. The evening includes a specially crafted menu, and entry is free.

🎬 Watch a screening of "Respect" at 5pm Thursday at the Hampton Branch at Oak Hill, part of the library's film series for Black History Month.

🎶 Groove to the Undercover Dream Lovers on their Time Lapsed Tour from 7pm to midnight Tuesday at The Ballroom at Spider House. Tickets are $15 and available online.

💌 Swoon over a gallery of more than 100 love letters written by Texans, at Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, daily until March 1.