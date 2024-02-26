Feb 26, 2024 - Culture

Things to do in Austin this week

An image of the Austin skyline.

Photo: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Here's what's on deck this week.

🎾 Watch women's professional tennis at the ATX Open all week long. Single match tickets are available online.

🎷 Enjoy a live jazz band at Opa's weekly jazz night, every Wednesday from 7-9pm. The evening includes a specially crafted menu, and entry is free.

🎬 Watch a screening of "Respect" at 5pm Thursday at the Hampton Branch at Oak Hill, part of the library's film series for Black History Month.

🎶 Groove to the Undercover Dream Lovers on their Time Lapsed Tour from 7pm to midnight Tuesday at The Ballroom at Spider House. Tickets are $15 and available online.

💌 Swoon over a gallery of more than 100 love letters written by Texans, at Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, daily until March 1.

