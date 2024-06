Share on email (opens in new window)

The Selena (left) and the Janis Joplin from Bosses Office. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

We recently grabbed a drink at Bosses Office, the cocktail bar on East 7th. Details: The lounge from the Jacoby Restaurant Group took over the former Swift Pizza Co. space in 2022.

Bosses Office offers unique cocktails and small bites in a moody, low-light atmosphere.

Probably not the best spot for a work happy hour, but perfect for a special date.

To drink: We loved the Janis Joplin ($18), an earthy cocktail with cognac, mushroom, thyme, lavender and honey.

Cocktail menu prices range from $15-$19.

If you go: 3223 E. 7th St. Reservations are encouraged.